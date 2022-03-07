Graduates Of Akatsi Garment Makers Association Receive Support

Mr William Kpormatsi, a former Akatsi South Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, says he is ready to motivate and appreciate the youth, who acquire skills to enable them to become self-dependent.

“In my view, our children, brothers and sisters continue to run away from career and skills learning and so the few, who are committed to do so and graduate from same needed to be appreciated.”

He said God had given some of them excellent customer care services, others organisation of resources and the rest best skills in designing and urged them to form partnerships for the desired growth.

Mr Kpormatsi said this during the graduation ceremony of 50 apprentices from the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

He urged the graduates to consider forming partnerships in two or three to enable them to pool their talents and resources together to establish and start their enterprises.

“I use this opportunity to urge every youth to accept the fact that, where Ghana has reached now, academic degrees should only be considered after skills training. We can finance the academics from our own labour,” he said.

Mr Kpormatsi challenged the young men to take training in the construction industry.

This, he said, should challenge the youth themselves not to abandon the skills in the industry for the foreigners.

Mr Mathias Agbalenyo, Chairman of the Association, on behalf of the other executives, expressed appreciation to Mr Kpormatsi for the support.

It was the 61st graduation ceremony of the Association, which was held at the Akatsi Main lorry station.

Donations were received from dignitaries who were present at the event.