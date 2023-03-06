Graduates urged to give meaning to their PhD theses

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, has challenged postgraduate students to build on their research works to transform industry and society.

He said as a developing country, Ghana needed to embrace research, knowledge, and innovation, which were the driving pillars of the contemporary world.

He, therefore, dared postgraduates to work to advance their theses into workable materials that would address the country’s many challenges and expedite its development.

“You are the first agent of that transformation. You are the first person that must believe in your research and embrace it…,” he said.

“…Embark on research that will tackle, assertively, the myriads of complex challenges we face in society today – from climate change, to transportation, environment, education, economics and engineering and many other facets.”

Rev. Fordjour threw the challenge when he addressed the Seventh Session of the 54th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday.

The university conferred Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s and Doctorate degrees on 2,019 students of the School of Graduate Studies at the final session of the 54th Congregation.

The ceremony was graced by Nana Amba Eyiaba I, Queen Mother of the Effutu Traditional Area; Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government; past vice chancellors of UCC, and vice chancellors of other universities.

Rev Fordjour expressed disquiet over the lack of adequate researchers in Ghana and Africa as it was inimical to the development of the Continent.

“With the advancement of technology and innovation each day, we (government) want to raise a critical mass of the people who will have the ability to break grounds and venture into research – research that will build the knowledge and drive innovation for our relevant socio-economic transformation,” he said.

The Deputy Education Minister reiterated government’s commitment to education and the holistic development of the sector, maintaining that there had been transformation from kindergarten to the tertiary level.

Ghana’s youthful population presented a unique opportunity to develop a high-quality labour force with the relevant skills required to advance the country, he said.

Rev Fordjour called for a deepened collaboration between UCC and the Education Ministry and assured of government’s commitment to supporting it to achieve its mission, vision, and strategic objectives.

Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor, UCC, said postgraduate education remained a strong focus of the school for which reason they had instituted measures to promote the quality of education.

He said the School of Graduate Studies was leveraging modern technology to enhance academic activities, including the processing of theses and dissertations to improve the graduation rate.

During the 2021/2022 academic year, the School introduced 10 new postgraduate programmes to accommodate more students.

“The new School of Graduate Studies building complex is completed, commissioned and being occupied. It represents one of the largest investments in postgraduate education in the university in recent times,” he said.

In spite of the many successes, Prof Boampong said the school was faced with the challenges of inadequate physical space for students and the late payment of fees, which led to late registration and non-registration of courses.

He called on individuals and organisations to partner the UCC to put up structures to help address some of the challenges.

The Vice Chancellor averred that the future was bright for the School as it was committed to mobilising adequate resources from within and outside enhance its operations.

“We shall continue to deepen postgraduate training and promote teaching, learning, research and creativity,” he assured.