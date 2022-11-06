Graduates urged to identify their talents and help create jobs

Young people, especially graduates, have been urged to identify their talents and liaise with the relevant stakeholders to help create jobs for themselves and employ others rather than wait to be employed.

“The world is moving towards a trajectory where young people must identify their talents and add value to ensure creativity and long-lasting opportunities to change the narratives,” Mr Andrew Nii Adjetey, the Chief Executive Officer of Qualiseed Ghana limited, has said.

He said many opportunities abounded in the entrepreneurship arena and that young people should endeavor to venture into it, to reduce the huge unemployment rate in the country.

Qualiseed is a company, which aims to make quality seeds available, accessible, and affordable to the Ghanaian farmer.

Mr Adjetey, an alumnus of the Presbyterian University Ghana, was the speaker at the maiden Alumni Lecture of the University, on the theme: “Creating Job Opportunities in a Complex and Dynamic Business Ecosystem.”

He said every challenge in the country had a window of opportunity for entrepreneurs to take advantage of, mentioning, for instance, opportunities in the goods and service delivery sector through the use of technology.

Professor Ebenezer Owusu Oduro, the Vice Chancellor of the University, commended the alumni for organising the lecture and their support to the growth of the school, noting that no university, the world over, grew without the efforts of alumni.

He said good character and morals were the key factors and principles that led to success in life and urged the youth to be mindful of those as they strived to better their lot and that of society.

“University or higher education is meant to prepare people’s hands and minds to be creative and industrial revolutionists and not to be waiting for jobs,” he said.

Professor Oduro, also a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, called on students to have a focus before entering the University “so by the time you complete university that thing would have been transformed into a business project”.

Mrs Anita Amoako-Gyimah, the President of the PUG Alumni Association, called on the youth to use social media profitably to add value to their lives.

She urged them to seek advice when making career choices and pursue those choices with all seriousness for a bright future.