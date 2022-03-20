Grahl Photography Sponsors 10 Underprivileged Children

GRAHL Photography is helping to sponsor the education of ten (10) underprivileged children through a partnership with “For The Future Ghana” (FTF Ghana) under their Student Training and Education Project (STEP) initiative.

“STEP” is a special initiative whereby underprivileged students are identified by FTF Ghana and not only sponsored through school, but nurtured in their strengths and talents and connected with resource persons to help them develop holistically while monitoring their progress.

These underprivileged children are discovered in pleasant situations by FTF Ghana and nurtured to become ethical adults and leaders irrespective of their social backgrounds.

An example of one of these beneficiaries is Elizabeth Botchway who was identified by the organization when she was just two years old. As described by Kezia Sane, Founder of FTF Ghana, “Elizabeth had been abandoned by her parents and lived with her grandmother who was a squatter and could not take care of her. Elizabeth was not in school at all, we put her in a good private school and have been fending for her since”.

Through this initiative, FTF Ghana also identified eight students in the La Wireless Cluster of Schools (a government school), whose single mothers could not afford to pay their levies, buy their books or other learning materials.

Their uniforms and shoes were completely worn out; and none of the boys even wore undergarments to school, talk less school bags.

FTF Ghana pays each beneficiary’s school levies in full, in addition to providing them with other necessities like uniforms, shoes, school bags, books, and other essential items at the beginning of each school year. They have also got their beneficiaries private tutors to supplement what they are being taught during school hours and enrolled them in summer camps during their school

vacations.

Another beneficiary, Prince Kojo who is gifted with the ability to make toy cars, has also received a full Scholarship to study Robotics, Mechanical and Automobile 3D designs, Arduino, and Electronics at the Asustem Robotics Academy through FTF Ghana and his progress is being closely monitored by the FTF Ghana team and members of staff at Asustem Robotics.

Grahl Photography donated to FTF Ghana to support the NGO in its goal of raising enough funds to be able to change the schools of their beneficiaries in government schools to private schools to give them better and quality

education.

FTF Ghana, led by Kezia, took the opportunity to introduce the Grahl Photography team to the STEP beneficiaries at the La Wireless Cluster of Schools and thanked the Grahl Photography team for their support. She also encouraged all citizens, government, and business leaders to work hand in hand with the FTF Ghana team in alleviating the plight of the growing number of underprivileged children In Ghana.

Ebenezer Grahl, Team Lead for Grahl Photography stated that “Helping these kids get a good education is something we’re super excited about and we’re happy to contribute through FTF Ghana to make this happen”.

“Meeting the kids was an amazing experience and we hope to continue to positively impact the community in which we serve in diverse ways”, Edem Ayikoe, Brand Manager for Grahl Photography added.

About Grahl Photography Grahl Photography is a Photography and Videography firm established and based in Accra, Ghana since 2014.

Grahl Photography continues to showcase the exceptional quality of Ghanaian photography and videography to the world after projects with major international brands like Facebook, nited Nations Industrial Development Organization, AirFrance KLM Group, Pernod Ricard,

Remy Martin, Universal Music, and major personalities like Bozoma Saint John, Nana Kwame Bediako, Idris Elba, Malcolm Jenkins, and Tameka Foster.

About For the Future Ghana

For the Future Ghana is a charity organization mainly made up of young people with the aim of organizing outreaches and projects to alleviate the plight of the less privileged. It is made up of pioneers, members, an executive board, and an advisory board.

The organization has embarked on several outreach programs since its inception in 2016 and is currently running three initiatives – the Student Training and Education Project (STEP), the ShareAid Initiative, and the FTF Village Project.