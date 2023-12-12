GRALINO Fans to launch foundation to support the needy

Fans of GRALINO, an abbreviation of Grace and Bebelino, winners of Perfect Match Xtra reality show is set to launch a foundation to support the needy and vulnerable in the country.

The Foundation will be established as part of the vision of the GRALINO couples to give back to the society after wining the first edition of the reality show organized by TV3 early this year.

Its focus is to help transform people and society to improve their standard of living for national development.

The Foundation which will be launched on Saturday December 16, 2023 would have a health walk as part of activities to create awareness.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Miss Grace Maabena Tawiah, the Co-Founder of the Foundation said it had been the reality couples vision to give back to society as there were blessings in giving than receiving.

The Foundation would also demonstrate how appreciate and thankful they are to God and their fans for voting and working tirelessly for their victory during their stay in the reality tv house.

She expressed gratitude to TV3 for the platform and opportunity given them and their fans for their continuous dedication and support.

Mr Paul Kawami Kumalbeo, Chief Executive Officer of Bebelino Garments Collection and Founder of the Foundation called on stakeholders to always support the vulnerable to help in achieving the sustainable development goals.

He revealed that it first donation would make the first donation to selected widows within the Greater Accra Region and would extend to other Regions in the years ahead.

The Foundation would ensure the less privileged within their fanbase would benefit from the donations and giveaways