Granada and Athletic Club complete suspended game on Sunday, while Rayo-Celta ends goalless

Granada and Athletic Club settled for a 1-1 draw on Monday after completing their match, which was initially suspended on Sunday afternoon following the tragic passing of a Granada fan due to a heart attack in the stadium.

Before resuming play, both teams paid tribute by laying flowers on the seat the 64-year-old had occupied for the past 15 years. The game recommenced with 73 minutes left to play, with Athletic Bilbao holding a 1-0 lead courtesy of Inaki Williams’ goal scored before the suspension.

Despite holding the advantage, Athletic missed multiple opportunities to seal the game before the half, with Oihan Sancet missing an almost open goal, and Nico Williams firing just wide of the post.

Inaki Williams compounded the frustrations by hitting the crossbar with a header.

Granada fans, growing restless, started to boo their team towards the end of the first half. However, the home side ramped up their aggression and intensity at the start of the second period, putting Athletic on the defensive.

They equalized in the 57th minute when Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta inadvertently headed into his own net while attempting to intercept a cross from Ricard Sanchez.

In the day’s second match, Rayo Vallecano and Celta battled to a 0-0 draw.

The game, played at a brisk pace, was marred by numerous inaccuracies from both teams. Vicente Guaita stood out in goal for Celta, who remain languishing in the bottom three with just one win this season.

Regarding the weekend’s other matches, Girona reclaimed the top spot in LaLiga following an impressive 4-2 win away against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Real Madrid slipped to second place after a 1-1 draw with Betis.

Atletico Madrid moved up to third place after securing a 2-1 victory at home against Almeria.

Real Sociedad notched up an impressive 3-0 win away at Villarreal, preparing them for their upcoming Champions League tie against Inter Milan on Tuesday.