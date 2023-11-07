Granada disqualified from Cup for using ineligible player

Spanish top-flight side Granada has been kicked out of the Copa del Rey knockout tournament by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for fielding an ineligible player.

Although Granada won its first-round tie 3-0 away to RFEF III (fifth tier of the Spanish game) Arosa, B-team goalkeeper Adri Lopez played all 90 minutes of the match.

The problem is that Lopez is 24 years old and the RFEF rules state that any B-team players taking part in Copa del Rey games must be under 23.

Arosa, who is from the region of Galicia in the north-west of Spain, immediately appealed against the result of the match that was played on Nov. 2, and the RFEF on Tuesday confirmed they have accepted the appeal, which means Arosa will be in the draw for the second round, which is due to be held on Nov. 15.

It is a further blow to Granada, who is second from bottom in La Liga, with just six points from its first 12 games of the season.