Grandmaster Murphy Is Back On Radio

Adored Radio/Tv personality, Nana Kwasi Boateng, prominently referred to in showbiz as Grandmaster Murphy has announced his return to one of his most memorable love – Radio.

He is back now, and has gone back to where it all ended – Todays Radio.

Murphy left radio space for close to two years and is back with a super cool all-new show on Todays Radio dubbed “Mid-Morning Groove (MMG)” & Entertainment Extra on 101.7.

DJ Murphy’s radio journey started in 2008 with Asante Mampong based Mighty FM before joining Sunyani Technical University Campus-based, Parrot in 2012.

He moved to Storm FM as the Mid-morning and Entertainment show host and later poached by Samson Deen-owned Metro Sunyani also to host the Drive Time and entertainment shows. After successful spell with Metro FM, he rejoined Storm FM as the Mid-Morning and entertainment show host as well as the Traffic Manger and Head of IT at the Tony Bennett-owned radio station.

In 2019, Grandmaster Murphy won the Entertainment Show Host of the Year at the FOKLEX Media Awards during his time with Bohye FM and Kumawwod Tv in Ashanti Region. A year under the line, he earned another nominations with his new station, Todays Radio in the category of Entertainment Program Host (Ashanti Region).

In November 2019, he was honoured with a Golden Award as Young Living Legend of the year by Brong Ahafo Music Festival (BAMA).

Murphy has maintained his bragging rights as an award winner for some years now. From Sunyani-based Storm FM to Bohye FM/Kumawwod Tv in Kumasi and to Ejura based Todays Radio/Tv, he has been able to make great incursions. Wining the Best Dj of the year and Entertainment Host of the year at the 2nd Best House Entertainment Awards with Todays Radio, much is expected from Grandmaster Murphy in every year under review.

In December 2020, Murphy won Radio & Tv Entertainment Show of the year in Ashanti Region a program held at KNUST.

3DEvents Management at GNAT Hall of Fame Accra Ghana, adjourned Grandmaster Murphy as National Young Achiever in Journalism 2021.