Graphic Under Fire Over Misleading Report

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt has taken aim at the Daily Graphic, accusing the newspaper of publishing a misleading report about the government’s stance on teacher training allowances.

On Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Pratt expressed his bewilderment after reading the story, noting that while the headline boldly claimed teacher training allowances were being scrapped, the article’s body made it clear that the minister was referring to allowances for tertiary students in general.

Pratt’s frustration is palpable. “When I read the Daily Graphic story yesterday, I was totally confused. The headline spoke about teacher training allowance, but if you read the body of the story, the minister was actually talking about allowances for tertiary students, not specifically teacher trainees,” he said. He was equally critical of the report’s handling of feeding allowances, which he believes were misrepresented. According to Pratt, the minister had merely questioned the logic behind providing feeding allowances to tertiary students—a point that was wrongly conflated with teacher training allowances.

The omission of nursing trainees, who also receive allowances, added another layer of concern for Pratt. He warned that such skewed reporting not only sows confusion among readers but also sets off a chain reaction, with other media outlets echoing the inaccurate narrative. “Now, other newspapers are writing reports based on what Graphic put out yesterday. The claim that teacher training allowances will be scrapped is being repeated everywhere, and the source is Daily Graphic,” he lamented.

In a media landscape where accuracy is paramount, Pratt’s critique serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with reporting. For a paper as respected as the Daily Graphic, these kinds of errors could tarnish its credibility, a misstep that might have lasting consequences in public discourse. His comments invite reflection on the standards of journalism and the importance of verifying details before amplifying claims that can shape public opinion.