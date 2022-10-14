GRASAG  Organises  Free Breast Cancer Screening For Female  Inmates of Tamale Prison

Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG -National) has organized a free breast cancer screening for female inmates of Tamale Prison under the theme: “Combating Breast Cancer Among Female Inmates.”

The exercise forms part of GRASAG’s activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is celebrated every October.

The exercise which took place in Tamale was held under the auspices of the Office of the Gender Commission.

Speaking at the event, National GRASAG Gender Commissioner Abiba Asoma hinted that breast cancer kills millions of women worldwide, particularly in urban areas; hence the need to scale up public sensitization.

“As we mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month we decided to organize a free screening for the female inmates of Tamale Prison since early detection can help deal with it effectively.

More so, It is important that we take self-screening of our breasts seriously since that is the means by which we can detect any form of abnormality and also seek quick medical care,” she stated.

She also encouraged women to regularly visit the hospital for breast cancer check-ups, urging men also to regularly test for breast cancer testing since men could also develop the disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October is a global initiative to encourage people to come together to raise awareness, promote education, and support patients and survivors of breast cancer.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh