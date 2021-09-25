GrassRoot hub holds digital job fair for Sunyani youth

A ‘digital job fair’ for career building to reduce unemployment was held in Sunyani on Friday with call on stakeholders to help address the teeming unemployment situation in the country.

It was on the theme “building resilient creative for the market” and aimed at enhancing entrepreneurs, students, investors,for the youth and provided a common platform for start-ups, entrepreneurs, students, investors, companies, and business owners to exhibit their goods and services.

The fair was organized by the GrassRoot Hub, a social enterprise in collaboration with Ghana Tech Lab, through the support of MasterCard Foundation, the World Bank and the Ministry of Communication and Digitization.

Ms Diana Kwaaba, the Sunyani Manager of the GrassRoots Hub, who made the call, explained the fair was designed to recognize the role and activities of the youth in society and enhance their employability.

GrassRoots Hub focuses on connecting business start-ups to well established entrepreneurs and organizations to facilitate job creation through the digital space.

Ms Kwaaba said the fair also sought to empower the participants on personal branding, interview skills and networking for them to become successful entrepreneurs, and called on the government to give and increase tax incentives for youth entrepreneurs.

“Job search has become a herculean task for the youth, contributing to rapid youth unemployment rate particularly in the Bono region”, she said, and called on the government to do more to create decent jobs for the growing youth population.

Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) advised the youth to dress decently whenever attending job interviews, saying indecent dressing remained a major factor that denied the youth jobs.