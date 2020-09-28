The GrassRoots Hub, and the Ghana Tech Lab after a six- week intensive Web Development Training Pogramme for 30 participants, have held a start – up summit in Sunyani to identify youth groups ready to pitch their technological innovations.

The summit was supported by the Ministry of Communication, Master Card Foundation’s Young Africa Works Initiative and World Bank under the Pathways to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) Programme .

Madam Janat Issifu the Manager for GrassRoots Hub explained that, the summit was an event held to bring together youth groups that had technological innovative ideas and could identify loopholes in the local economy and find existing advanced ways to solve problems.

She said, the Hub based in Sunyani was a social impact hub geared towards promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by supporting and incubating start-up businesses through training programmes that, provided skills and knowledge to accelerate job creation.

Mr. Emmanuel Atebiya Akurugu the Research and Information Technology (IT) Officer at the Nation Builders Corps in the Bono region urged organisations that made little use of web technology to advance themselves in the use of IT to ensure high productivity in their businesses.

At the event, 15 technological innovative teams presented prototypes of their ideas through power point presentation and three teams emerged the winners.

The winner was Team Afrik that won with a mobile app and a website developed to project the works of fashion designers in and outside Ghana.

Team Obaano the first runner up won with a designed mobile app and website to help women access quality health service.

Also, the second runner up, Team City presented a technological idea designed to promote good health and sanitation in the Bono region.

They were awarded with certificates of honour.

Madam Redeema Amenorhu the leader of Team Afrik said, the start – up summit boosted their interest in being more creative.

Madam Issifu the Hub Manager said, the GrassRoots Hub and Ghana Tech Lab would pass the teams through intensive incubation to receive the technical support needed for the growth and development of their innovative ideas and businesses.