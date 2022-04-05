GrassRoots Hub And WAN Hive Ghana Host Sunyani Jobs Fair 2022

GrassRoots Hub has delivered; yet another milestone for jointly organizing Sunyani Jobs Fair 2022 with WAN Hive Ghana at the forecourt of the GETFund Hostel of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani Bono region, on 31st March 2022.

The fair brought together industry actors like job seekers, recruiters, startups, investors, and entrepreneurs who networked and discussed pertinent issues that affect the employment sector.

During the fair, attendees were thrilled with a CV writing and personal branding session that helped participants to position themselves for future job opportunities.

Some startups seized the opportunity to cash in by pitching their business ideas to potential investors.

In total, 12 startups had the opportunity to interact with reps from organizations including; Data Bank, MTN Ghana, and Alliance Insurance, among other notable companies, who took turns explaining some investment and insurance opportunities that startups and young general could tap in.

During her short interviews with UTV, Ms. Diana Kwaaba was optimistic about the impact of the fair, citing the enthusiastic manner in which the attendees reacted, particularly during the discussion session.

The assertion by Diana was corroborated by Mr. James Boateng, Host of the Greena FM morning show, who served as a panelist during the discussion session. According to James, the topics tabled for discussion during the fair are crucial for youth development.

Thelma Agyapong, a final year student of UENR who had an on the spot internship opportunity, was very grateful and lauded GrassRoots Hub and its partners Ghana Tech Lab for such an impactful initiative.