Grassroots Supporter Appiah Stadium Explains Closer Ties with Mahama in Hopes of a Job

Frank Kwaku Appiah, better known as Appiah Stadium, has made no secret of his determination to secure a position in President John Dramani Mahama’s government.

The Kumasi-based political activist and ardent National Democratic Congress supporter explained his motivation during a recent event, emphasizing that his efforts were driven by a pressing need for employment.

“Mahama is a good person, but as I have said before, even if I had the opportunity to meet him every day, I wouldn’t do that. However, since I was in Accra, I had to get closer to him to remind him of my presence in case there was a job opportunity,” Appiah Stadium stated candidly. His remarks underline a familiar political reality in Ghana, where grassroots supporters often expect tangible rewards for their loyalty once their favored leader assumes office.

During his brief encounter with Mahama, Appiah Stadium revealed that he was invited to Jubilee House—a gesture he sees as a promising start—but he is still in discussions regarding an official appointment. “At the very least, I would be content with a position at Ghana Gas or a petroleum company as head of security,” he added, highlighting the specific job opportunities he has in mind.

His public appeal resonates with many who have rallied behind Mahama during his political resurgence. While some loyalists have already secured positions, others like Appiah Stadium remain hopeful that their years of unwavering support will eventually be recognized. “People are watching me and asking what I have gained from all my support. So, if I don’t get closer to him, I won’t get my share of the cake,” he admitted.

Appiah Stadium’s remarks serve as a reminder of the complex interplay between political loyalty and personal advancement in Ghana’s vibrant political landscape, where grassroots activism and the pursuit of government positions are often intertwined. As debates over patronage and fair appointments continue, his story sheds light on the broader challenges facing supporters who feel that their commitment should translate into meaningful opportunities.