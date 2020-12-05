The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in partnership with Ghana Education Service has organized a march in Bongo in the Upper East Region to promote peace and campaign against violence in the upcoming elections.

The march was graced by officials of GRCS, school children, personalities from Community Disaster Preparedness and Response Teams (CDPRTs), Mothers Clubs, among others amidst singing and drumming.

They carried placards which read, “GRCS stands for unity”, “GRCS stands for development”, “We want peace, not war”, “Let God choose our leaders for us”, “Don’t fight, let’s talk”, among others.

Marching through the principal streets , the group paid a courtesy call on Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaruum, the Paramount Chief of Bongo Traditional Area.

Mr Paul Wooma, the Upper East Regional manager of GRCS speaking at the sidelines said, the exercise was meant to sensitize the citizenry on the need to observe peace before , during and after the elections.

“GRCS is a humanitarian movement and therefore when we hear snippets or whispers of violence it worries us as a movement”, he added.

The Regional manager said similar activities would be held in other districts of the region including; Binduri, Nabdam and Kassena Nankana Municipal.

Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaruum, the Paramount Chief of Bongo Traditional Area, commended GRCS for the initiative, saying it was timely and expressed hope for a peaceful election.

He also advised the youth to avoid being used to foment trouble on the eve of the election.

Ghana would hold it’s general election on December 7, 2020 to elect a President and Members of Parliament.

As part of measures to ensure peace in the elections, several institutions including;, Security agencies, Religious leaders, Non-governmental organizations, among others have all called on the public to eschew violence and maintain peace.