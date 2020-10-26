The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) as part of it’s Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) project ,has trained about 160 Zonal Directors of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Upper East Region.

The training was done in collaboration with NADMO with funding from the Swiss Red Cross. It aims at identifying disaster prevalent areas and taking strategic measures to prevent and mitigate its impact on lives and property.

Mr Jonathan Hope, National Disaster Manager of GRCS, noted that incidents of disaster re-occurrence in the country revealed that there was still a gap in disaster preparedness and emergency response systems and according to him, the training was aimed at equipping the Zonal Directors with knowledge and skills in their work.

Mr Hope said GRCS as a key stakeholder in disaster management in Ghana was endowed with the needed personnel including; volunteers who were poised to join forces to respond to any event within a reasonable effective time.

Mr Paul Wooma, the Upper East Regional manager, GRCS, said the activity became necessary after a proposal was made that there was a gap in line with skills on data assessment and reports writing.

He said GRCS as a major collaborator of the NADMO, decided to build the capability of the Zonal Directors in order to breach the knowledge defect.

The Regional manager explained that for the purposes of proximity, the trainees were grouped into the Eastern zone constituting the Bawku Municipality, Pusiga, Binduri, Garu, Tempaane, and Bawku West Districts, Central Zone made up of; Nabdam, Talensi,Bongo and Bolgatanga East Districts Districts and the Western zone made up of Kassena-Nankana Municipal, Kassena-Nankana West, Builsa North and Builsa South Districts of Upper East Region.

Mr David Mba, the Upper East Regional Operations manager, NADMO, said the training was beneficial to Directors in terms of gathering accurate and reliable data in events of disaster and added that “data collection, analysis and interpretation were key to NADMO and it’s development partners in policy and decisions making.