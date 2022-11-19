Great Commission Church International Chairman’s mother laid to rest

The Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong’s mother, Deaconess Hannah Yaa Adomah has been laid to rest at Kwaso in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of Ashanti Region.

Deaconess Adomah passed on 13th August 2022 at the age of 97. The late Deaconess Adomah was a staunch member of The Church of Pentecost, Afrisipa Assembly, Tanoso District of the Bono Region.

She joined The Church of Pentecost in 1968 and was baptized into Christ by Apostle J.B. Archer on 11th July 1968.

She was ordained a Deaconess by Dr Patrick Asiamah in 1974 and retired on 24th November 2013; after 39 years of service to the Church.

The Afrisipa Assembly of The Church of Pentecost in a tribute said: “Deaconess Adomah as she was affectionately called was blameless, dedicated, sociable, and feared her maker in everything she did”.

“Again, she was respectful and humble to every individual in the Church regardless of age, position, tribe, status or background.”

The Afrisipa Assembly noted that Deaconess Adomah was a role model to most members of the Church, especially the Women’s Ministry in the local Assembly and in the Tanoso District at large.

Prof Asuming-Brempong in his tribute to his mother said: “You were truly a virtuous woman who genuinely sought the good and welfare of your children and the entire family”.

He reiterated that if by the grace and mercies of God their family had been successful in any way today, they owe it to her humility and support for her husband (their father) and her wise counsel.