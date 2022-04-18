Great Commission Church organises picnic/football match for youth

The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Tema District, has organised a picnic and football match for its Junior Youth (JY) and Senior Youth (SY), as part of activities to mark the Easter Monday celebration.

The JY scored four goals within full time of play to beat the Senior Youth 4-3.

The goal scorers for the Junior Youth were Theophilus Donkor, Gabriel Tsorlevo (two goals) and Bright Ofori, while Raphael Nyanyefe, who scored the three goals for the SY, was adjudged the man of the match.

The event was attended by youth from the seven branches of the Church within the Tema District: Grace Temple, Maranatha, Tema Main, Tema Newtown, Prampram , Mount Zion, and the Refuge assemblies.

Reverend Daniel Gidisu, Resident Pastor of GCCI Mount Zion Assembly/GCCI Tema Coordinator for Church Life, urged the youth to take exercising seriously.

He advised them to prioritise their studies and be good ambassadors of Christ.

Elder Iddi Yire, the Presiding Elder of GCCI Maranatha Assembly/GCCI Tema District Coordinator for the Junior /Children’s Ministry, said the event was meant to keep fit, maintain good health, promote socialisation among the youth, and to evangelise.

He appealed to the youth to pursue holiness and win more souls for Christ.