Great Corinthians present KGL Juvenile Trophy To RFA

Coach Rashid Mumin Salifu, founder and coach of Great Corinthians FC based at Tabora Alhaji in the Accra North District has presented the trophy they won in the national juvenile competition to the Greater Accra Regional Football Association during the 2022 Annual General Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

He thanked the leadership of football in the region for the encouragement and confidence given to his players as well as the motivation that led them to defeat every opposition leading them to the finals and winning the giant trophy at the McDan Park.

According to the coach, his players were very tactical, talented and determined to win, and that enabled them to beat Tamale Real Republicans 4-1 in the exciting final game.

Issaka Suale, the star boy of Corinthians who incidentally hails from Tamale emerged the best player, scoring two classic goals.

Coach Mumin Salifu revealed that he formed the juvenile club in 2001 to create opportunities for young football players in the Alhaji Tabora area, and he has discovered many talents.

He appealed to companies in the country to support juvenile clubs as they are the ones who unearth and groom the stars who feature for the National teams.

“Indeed, we are so happy to represent Greater Accra and win the virgin trophy, we hope and pray to defend it” said Coach Suale.

Young star Issaka noted that his ambition is to play football to the highest level, and represent Ghana at the African Cup and World Cup in the future.

Mr. Sammy Aboabrie, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association commended Corinthians for the achievement and promised to support any club that represents the region.