Great Kofata Donates ICT Center To AYISEC

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

The CEO of KOFATA Motors, Dr. Emmanuel Bright Obeng Nyarko, well known as Great Kofata, has built a multi-million dollar ICT center with 70 computers, accessories, a server, a printer, a projector, a Remote Controlled Automated Electric Projector Screen, and internet access for Akyem Ayirebi Senior High School (AYISEC) in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern Region Of Ghana.

He constructed the project to commemorate his late mother, Obaapanin Rosina Akyaa Nyarko (Oyikwanpa), on Saturday, June 1, 2024, the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Akyem Ayirebi Senior High School (AYISEC).

Great Kofata told the media during the commissioning of the project that, it was his top objective to prioritize ICT education to promote teaching, learning, and research.

He urged the students to study hard.

The Deputy Education Minister, Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjuor, The MP For Ofoase/Ayirebi and the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, The DCE for Akyemansa District, Hon. Paul Asamoah, The Eastern Regional Education Director and many more graced the unveiling ceremony.

Great Kofata had previously donated three Ultramodern ICT centers to Akyem Bontodiase, Akyem Adwafo, and Akyem Asuboa-North towns, all in Akyemansa District.

He appealed to the community to demonstrate the culture of maintenance so that posterity would also benefit from the facility.

Mr. William Amewuho, The Headmaster of AYISEC expressed enthusiasm for the project and hoped it would maintain the positive trend of enhancing young people’s digital skills. As a result, he expressed gratitude to the CEO of KOFATA Motors for helping humanity and promised to ensure that the facility is used wisely to advance society.