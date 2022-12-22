Great Minds International School holds graduation ceremony

The Great Minds International School in Offinso Ahenkro of the Ashanti Region has held a graduation for the first batch of its junior high school (JHS) students.

The 2022 Speech & Prize Giving Day and Graduation Ceremony gave pupils of the school an opportunity to showcase their talents in poetry recitals, singing, and some cadet drills on the Theme: Impact of Education on the Economy.”

Speaking at the ceremony, popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, who is the owner of the school, commended his first batch for the hard work they put in as they successfully wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He was elated to give young ones the opportunity to experience the best education as he dropped out of school at a young age.

“The dream for me is to build a senior high school and give more students the chance for quality education. I am still working on introducing international programmes/ courses for my students, of which a few will be selected to study abroad,” he said.

Mr. David Oppong, the Acting Ashanti Regional Director of Education, praised the Ghanaian actor for his significant contributions to the education sector.”The Education Ministry is happy with what you are doing, but I urge you to do more as you provide quality education to the Ghanaian child.

“The theme of the graduation ceremony is very appropriate as education plays a crucial role and impacts the economy of the country. Empirical evidence has proven there is a positive correlation between education and economy.

“That is why the government, through the Ministry of Education and its affiliated agencies, is embarking on massive educational reforms to enable the country to achieve the economic transformation we are all yearning for,” he said.

Great Minds International School established in 2017 has a nursery, kindergarten, primary school, and junior high school with more than 100 staff members and a school population of more than 1000.