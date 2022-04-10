Great Olympics beats Aduana Stars

A late strike in second half stoppage time from Maxwell Nii Abbey Qauye ensured Great Olympics secured a 2-1 win against Aduana Stars in a match-day 24 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The striker who has now eight goals to his credit stepped up and struck from the penalty spot after Referee Daniel Laryea adjudged a foul incident on substitute Abdul Razak Yussif in the penalty box.

Adom Frimpong struck the visitors in front, but Murad Iddrisu pulled parity for the home side who went on to secure the win and are now level on points with Aduana Stars on 39 points.

The game started on a exciting note with the away side applying the early pressure, as they did go ahead on the 13th minute mark after Emmanuel Gyamfi teed up Adom Frimpong who struck a ferocious shot outside the penalty box.

The game was very lively with both sides on the front foot, but Murad Iddrisu struck parity for the “Dade” Boys on the half hour mark with a looping strike over goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

The first half ended one apiece.

Former Great Olympics striker Manaf Mudasiru who made a switch to Aduana Stars earlier in the season had a glorious opportunity to put his side ahead right at the start of the second half, but his effort missed by a whisker.

It was a highly enthralling spectacle in the second half and Sam Adams who was largely quiet in the game nearly restored Aduana’s lead but his well struck shot was saved by Olympics goalkeeper Seidu Ismaila.

Maxwell Quaye should have put Great Olympics ahead in the 65th minute after a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Joseph Addo but shockingly struck the ball wide.

Thomas Boateng who was having a good game in the middle of the park nearly scored the goal of the season with a 30-yard finish but his effort went wide.

It seemed both sides were content with a point going into the second half stoppage time but substitute Yusif Abdul Razak powered his way though the

Aduan defence and was brought down by Prince Acquah with Referee Laryea whistling for a penalty.

Quaye struck from 12-yards with virtually the last kick of the game to secure all three points for Great Olympics.