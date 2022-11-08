Great Olympics beats Medeama in GPL

Abdul Razak Yusif’s 80th-minute header proved crucial for Great Olympics as they edged Medeama in a matchday five of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was Razak Yusif’s second goal of the season as Great Olympics maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved into the third position on the league table with 11 points.

David Duncan’s Medeama started the first half on the front foot, making some attacking incursions into the Great Olympics goal area, but defenders Raymond Oko Grippeman and Ebenezer Sekyere kept the away side at bay.

Great Olympics weathered the early storm of pressure from the “Mauve and Yellow” Boys as they started to play some good football but lacked the cutting edge to open up the Medeama defense.

It was an interesting first half with end-to-end action, with Great Olympics winger Samuel Abbey Ashie coming close twice, but Medeama goalkeeper Kofi Mensah pulled up some brilliant saves to keep the game scoreless.

Great Olympics were the much better side at the start of the second half, and Solomon Adomako found the back of the net in the 51st minute, but his effort was adjudged offside.

The game was getting very intense with a quarter of the game left, but it was Great Olympics who mounted the pressure in search of the opener.

Substitute Varney Boakai Sando Jr. made an impressive cameo in the game and delivered a stunning cross in the 80th minute, which was headed home by Yusif after some poor goalkeeping by Medeama goalkeeper Mensah.

The home team were in cruise control of the game as they held on to secure all three points at the end of the match.

Man-of-the-Match: Kasim Razak