Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics says he is always in a dilemma picking a side for a match encounter considering the quality of players at his disposal.

He made these comments following their 1-0 win against Medeama SC in a match-day 18 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Good Friday.

Speaking in his post-match press conference Coach Walker was delighted with the performance of some new players despite missing key players including Jamaldeen Haruna, Maxwell Quaye, among others.

”I recruited all the players and I have been teaching them what to do on the field. It was even difficult making selection for camping because all the players I have are all in shape and play well. I am finding it difficult making a selection for a match because they are giving their best in training and every player is ready to play when called upon.

When asked whether he could keep up the chase for the league title, Annor said, ”Why can’t we maintain top spot in the league. I know people have doubt our potential to win the league, we keeping going higher and we pray for the Lord to guide and we are taking it match after match in the second round.”

Coach Walker said he is not pressurized to win the league title but focused on making the fans happy with the brand of football.

Great Olympics currently occupy the top spot of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with 33 points and are looking real contenders for the league title.