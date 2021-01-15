Accra Great Olympics recorded an impressive 2-0 victory against the regional rivals, Inter Allies in the first match of week nine of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Great Olympics striker Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye scored two penalties in each halve to secure maximum points for the Wonder Club who moved into fourth position on the league log with 14 points.

Great Olympics with their new Coach Yaw Preko started the game on the front foot and were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute by Referee Musah Mubarik after left back Eric Bonsu Osei was brought down in the Inter Allies penalty box.

Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye stepped up and struck home for the Wonder Club.

Inter Allies responded very well after going a goal down by making some incursions in the Olympics goal area but most of their efforts skewed wide.

Great Olympics striker Abbey Quaye come close to scoring his second goal on the day past the half hour mark but Inter Allies goalie Rashid Seidu pulled up an incredible save to deny him.

There was attacking exchanges by both sides late in the first half but Olympics held onto their solitary lead into recess.

Inter Allies started the second half a more determined side in search of the equalizer and came close in the 55th minute after Isah Ali delivered a fantastic header but Great Olympics goalie Saed Salifu was equal to the task having delivered a superb save.

Great Olympics should have had their cushion goal with a quarter left in the game but Michel Otu shockingly missed from five yards after Gladson Awako’s cross found him unmarked.

Abbey Quaye did grab his second goal again from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Referee Mubarik adjudged a hand ball incident against Inter Allies defender Ernest Adu.

Inter Allies never looked like scoring with most of their attacks being curtailed by the Olympics.

Great Olympics did hold onto their lead and secured all three points.