Accra Great Olympics were held to a 1-1 draw by Ebusua Dwarfs in an outstanding match-day four encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The point ensured Great Olympics went joint top of the league standings together with Karela United and Bechem United all with 11 points.

The opening minutes of the first witnessed lots of action with Olympics taking an early lead through Charles Danso Otu provided a calm finish in the 12th minute.

Ebusua Dwarfs responded in quick fashion as Obed Bentum restored parity for the away side two minutes later in a superb strike.

The game was poised for some fascinating showdown with the two early goals with both sides playing striving to restore their lead once again but no side was able to do so.

The first ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second half started on heated mood as both teams tried to establish their grasp on the game.

Olympics dominated play and looked the most likely team to score but numerous of their attacks yielded no results.

Dwarfs nearly took the lead against the run of play through a corner kick, but the intervention of Great Olympics defender Ebenezer Sekyere saved the home side.

Forward liner Samuel Ashie Quaye had a one on one which should have resulted in a lead for Olympics but failed to capitalize likewise Gladson Awako who wasted a clear opportunity to score in the 57th minute.

Olympics mounted intense pressure on the visiting team to get the winner but the Dwarfs defenders denied them the opportunity in 65th minutes of the game.

However, Dwarfs had to vary their play and came into the game with a beautiful play in the midfield masterminded by Ben Acquah.He was really a delight to watch.

Olympics brought on two strikers- Alhassan Sunday and Mujeed Abdul Mudasiru, as they searched for a win but all their efforts could not materialize because of the solid defence of Dwarfs.

Both sides seemed content with the draw looking at their play in the late stages of the game and they did share the spoils at the end of the game.