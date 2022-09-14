Great Olympics Hopes To Deepen Hearts Woes

The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League heads into week two with some intriguing fixtures.

The Phobians got off to a shaky start last weekend, losing 1-0 to the Aduana Stars, and would be looking to make amends against regional rivals Great Olympics.

There is pressure mounting on Head Coach Samuel Boadu, especially after last week’s defeat, and he would need maximum points against Great Olympics, a side they have failed to beat in the last four match-ups.

Great Olympics began the season with a 1-0 win over Bechem United and would be looking for another victory against their rivals, who are desperate for points.

After their week one match against defending champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko was postponed, Nsoatreman would mark their league debut this Friday.

The Nana Konamansah Park would be the scene of the action as the debutants take on Bibiani Gold Stars, who were defeated in their first match against Dreams.

Accra Lions would be back at home on Saturday as they lock horns with Karela United.

The Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kotuku Royals last weekend and would set sights on getting some points on the board, but it wouldn’t come easy against Karela United, who won their first game.

Tamale City would play their first home game at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium when they host Legon Cities. The Tamale-based side, who qualified for the league through an intense playoff, would be looking to get some points after losing to Karela United in week one.

Coach David Duncan’s Medeama SC would fancy securing all three points against Real Tamale United after their away win against Legon Cities last week.

It was an impressive victory for the guys in “Mauve and Yellow” as they target a second successive league win against Real Tamale United.

Defending Kotoko would not be in action this weekend as they face Rail Club De Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

Below are the fixtures for Week Two:

Nsoatreman FC vs. Bibiani Gold Stars (Friday)

Accra Lions vs. Karela United (Saturday)

Dreams FC vs. Kotoku Royals (Sunday)

Hearts vs. Great Olympics (Sunday)

Medeama vs RTU (Sunday)

Tamale City vs. Legon Cities (Sunday)

King Faisal vs. Aduana Stars (Sunday)

Samartex 1996 vs. Berekum Chelsea (Monday)