Coach Annor Walker

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics says they will not surrender their ambition to win their third league title.

The ‘Wonder’ Club got back to winning ways in their match-week 26 encounter against Inter Allies as Manaf Mudasiru’s solitary strike sealed all three points for Great Olympics who moved into third position on the league table.

Speaking at a post-match presser, Annor Walker said it was not their ambition to win this year’s league but would put up a good chase for the title till the last game of the season.

“It is not my ultimate intention to win the league but we want to be in the first four places. But if the opportunity opens for me to win it, I would be grateful to God. So we are still on it until the last game is played,’’ he said.

Coach Walker was elated with their latest victory having suffered two defeats in their last two encounters and lauded the determination of his lads in getting all three points.

“I want to thank my players for the good fight. We knew how difficult the match was going to be especially against a side battling for survival. It was a hard fought game and a sweet victory for me and my players,’’ he said.

Great Olympics who are just three points adrift of top spot currently shared by Hearts and Kotoko will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United in their next league encounter.

