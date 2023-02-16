Great Olympics welcomes Bismark Kobby Mensah as Head Coach

Accra Great Olympics has appointed Bismark Kobby Mensah as Head Coach of the club.

He signed a three year contract with the club.

The former Karela United coach replaced Yaw Preko who could not deliver after an abysmal performance this season.

Coach Kobby Mensah was part of the technical team that led Ghana to the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN), and would look forward to helping the side secure glory once again.

Great Olympics is currently placed tenth on the league table with 23 points after 17 games played.

The gaffer would seek to record a positive result this weekend as they trek to Bechem, to play Bechem United on Sunday.