Great stride made in revenue collection in Agona West

The Agona West Municipal Assembly has collected a total of 1.55 million Ghana cedis, representing 75.16 per cent of projected revenue as at the end of October, this year.

The Assembly has budgeted 2.07 million Ghana cedis revenue for the year 2022.

Mr Evans Addison Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made this known at the third session of the 8th Assembly held at Agona Swedru in the Central region.

He said though the Assembly’s revenue collection performance might seem modest, management believed there was a lot of potential that could be explored to improve upon it.

Mr Coleman said management had taken measures towards revamping revenue mobilization to rake in more and block leakages to meet its target in subsequent years.

He said the total inflows of the receipts of District Assembly Common Fund as at October 2022 stood at 690,218.52 Ghana cedis, which had been expended on various projects.

Mr Coleman said eight out of 11 projects undertaken by the Assembly were completed while the remaining three were at various stages of completion.

On donor funding, the MCE said the Assembly also received funds from Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana and Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme to undertake various development projects that have enhanced the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Mr Frank Yeboah, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, praised the staff of the Assembly for supporting the efforts in revenue collection to enhance the Internal Generated Fund to help undertake various developmental projects in the communities.

He said it was important for the Assembly to explore potential revenue sources to support Assembly members with community initiative projects at the various electoral areas.