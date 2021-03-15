The Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association on Saturday held a 1 day seminar for boxing club owners, managers and coaches.

According to Mr Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, Secretary of the Association, the program is to equip them with the necessary skill needed for effective management and marketing of their various clubs.

He said it is also to informed them on the program lineup for the year in order for them to prepare their various boxers accordingly.

Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation Dr. Ofori Asare commended the 18 Gyms who were represented.

He said such interactions generate peaceful coexistence, unity, friendship and love.

The seminar took place at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro Conference Hall at Jamestown.