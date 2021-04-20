The Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) in collaboration with Women In Sports Association (WISA) is organising a Female Boxing Championship dubbed ‘Girls Box’ at the old City Engineers Premise (Attoh Quarshie Gym) at James Town on Saturday April 24, 2021 at 5pm.

According to Sarah Lotus Asare, the Coordinator of the programme, the10 bouts event would feature 20 female boxers including some of the Black Bombers like Faruiza Osman, Sarah Apau, Rahman Ablorh, Manteaw Trudy, Priscilla Toffah, Mariam Mohammed and Ramatu Quaye.

She said the theme of the event is – “getting girls out of the streets and curbing teenage pregnancy”.

She noted that many girls are wasting their lives and thinks something must be done for them, to be put in business, trading, sports and other sustainable occupations.

Miss Sarah Asare appealed to female organisations for support. She also called on the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije and Mayor of Accra, Hon Adjei Sowah and Assembly members in the Greater Accra Region to support he programme.

There would be some female musicians and entertainers to spice up the programme.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Madam Elizabeth S. King and Madam Gloria Commodore have pledge support for the programme.

All other female boxers who wish to take part can contact 0245152756 for registration.

By Sammy Heywood Okine / Elizabeth Alhassan