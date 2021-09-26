Greater Accra Assembly Members pledged support for President’s MMDCE nominees

The Greater Accra Assembly Members Association has pledged its unflinching support for President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

In a statement jointly signed by Nana Opoku Danso, Coordinator and Alfred Adjei. General Secretary GAAM, the Association urged people to remain calm and trust the wisdom of the President and to throw their unflinching and unwavering support fof the nominees of the president in the Greater Accra region and across the country.

“We in the Greater Accra region are very much aware of the excitement and shock waves that this announcement brings to our people at the local level.

Again we understand the various competing interests involved, the emotional investment as well as the financial commitment to the process.

“We are a family and in times like this our commitment to the sustenance of the NPP family is best needed,” it said.

The statement said as the direct representative of the people, the members had analyzed, listened and solicited the views of “our people hence we have concluded that, if the good people of this nation retained.

the President on the basis of his vision and hope to make Ghana our motherland a better place then we are convinced that it will go in line with his nominees in achieving this agenda.”

“It is on this premise ,that we are promising the President of the Republic, the Local Government and Rural Development Minister and the Greater Accra Regional Minister of our absolute support in endorsing all of the Presidents nominees in the Greater Accra region,” the statement added.