Greater Accra Boxing Association appreciates Base Pharmacy

Greater Accra Boxing Association presented Certificate of Appreciation to Base Pharmacy Company Ltd for their sponsorship support for Homowo Box Cup 2023 which the “grande finale” was held on 20th August, 2023 at the Bukom Square with over 2,000 spectators attended.

The Chief Operating Officer Ms. Edwina Naa Lameley Badoo received the certificate on behalf of her outfit – Base Pharmacy and promised to support the Association with its vision of developing boxing to the highest level.

They believe with their support boxing will help curb social vices among the youth especially from among less fortunate urban areas like Bukom, James Town, Chorkor, Mamprobi and its environs.

Mr. Jonathan Badoo, the Managing director of Base Pharmacy advised the winners of the tournament as he hosted them. He advised they refrained from bad behaviours and be disciplined with sport as it will change their fortunes in future. He promised to support the association with its tournaments and also charged the executives to get a space within town for an ultramodern boxing gymnasium to support the association in its development.

Source : GABA