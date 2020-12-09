The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Ayawaso East Constituency:

NPP – 13904

NDC – 24320

GUM – 170

CPP – 25

GFP – 12

GCPP – 3

APC – 9

LGP – 8

PNC – 23

PPP –12

NDP –5

IND – 7

VALID VOTES – 38498

REJECTED – 493

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 38991

NUMBER OF VOTERS – 47646

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505