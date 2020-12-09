The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Ayawaso East Constituency:
NPP – 13904
NDC – 24320
GUM – 170
CPP – 25
GFP – 12
GCPP – 3
APC – 9
LGP – 8
PNC – 23
PPP –12
NDP –5
IND – 7
VALID VOTES – 38498
REJECTED – 493
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 38991
NUMBER OF VOTERS – 47646
