Greater Accra Endless Chieftaincy Disputes: Police and Judicial Corruption Forms Part

This piece is meant to add some facts on a recent publication concerning judicial corruption. The plea for acting chief justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to help sanitize the Judicial service is a right call. The police chief, Christian Yohuno should not also hesitate to do same.

President John Mahama want a total reset in the country, and the above-mentioned institutions need it most.

Ngleshie Alata traditional area has suffered a lot through police and Judicial corruption in recent times.

Authentic document proofs that on 27th of January, 1939 Henry George Vanderpuye was installed as Ngleshie Alata, James Town Mantse under the stool name, Wetse Kojo II.

Then Tackie Oblie was the Ga Mantse.y

So there can never be the same Wetse Kojo II again. It is only Jesus who resurrected and yet to hear the late Henry George Vanderpuye’s resurrection. If the said individual really knows the history of Ngleshie Alata, he would have chosen Wetse Kojo III. Every police man retires with his service number.

The Greater Accra regional house of chiefs and its registrar as well as the president are part of the reasons crisis never ceased in the region. The registrar has chosen money than serving the people. The call for the minister of local government, chieftaincy and religious affairs, honourable Ahmed Ibrahim to transfer him and others should be treated with urgency.

He conspired with Greater Accra regional of house chiefs president, the national house of chiefs president and also its registrar took a reckless decision on behalf of Ngleshie Alata. As a result of this bad decision the stool priest Ayitey Konko was brutally killed by land guards and Ngleshie Alata has known no peace since then.

The former Chieftaincy minister Ebenezer Kojo Kum did allow them to have their way, it was rather the immediate past minister who connived with them to pursue their parochial interests. People are being harass for no reason. There is nowhere in Ghana that “ghost name” can be used to occupy a throne.

In any case the man in question has admitted that he is not from any of the ruling gates in Ngleshie Alata.

He is desperately soliciting for help from so-called big people who should be bold to tell him the hard truth that he is not a chief.

The acting chief justice is being urged to pay special attention to judges who adjudicate Chieftaincy matters. Some of them even exacerbate the situation through personal interests. Business tycoons cannot manipulate court judgements. “Justice must not be done, but also be seen done”.

The IGP should caution his men who also indulges in chieftaincy matters in the region. The appeal also goes to the interior minister honourable Muntaka Mubarak to do a thorough investigations about Greater Accra disputes.

If this is done it will prevent potential conflicts and unnecessary tensions in the region.

By: Concern Ngleshie Citizen