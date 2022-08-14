Greater Accra Homowo Boxing Finals Set For Today

The finals of the Greater Accra Homowo Boxing tournament comes off today, Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Bukom Square in Accra.

According to the organizers, the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association (GAABA), the event would be explosive and exciting as all the finalists have promised their fans of victory.

“Everybody wants to win, even at this stage everyone is a winner, but we want to see those who will go for the ultimate” said Alex Ntiamoah Boakye secretary of the GAABA.

He expressed the the Homowo festival Has been fantastic and the boxing programme will climax the celebration as the people of Ga Mashie love boxing than any sport.

Sarah Lotus Asare, an executive of the GAABA said some important personalities have been invited to grace the tournament, including the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists.