Greater Accra NDC Celebrates Farmers Today

The Greater Accra National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm greetings to all farmers on this auspicious occasion of Farmers Day.

To the dedicated fishermen who toil along the coastal areas of Greater Accra, we wholeheartedly recognize and appreciate your tireless efforts.

Our deep appreciation also goes out to the crop farmers and animal farmers whose unwavering commitment contributes significantly to the nation’s sustenance and progress.

As we celebrate your invaluable contributions today, we affirm our commitment.

The forthcoming NDC government will prioritize and ensure improved working conditions for farmers not only in the Greater Accra region but across Ghana.

On this special day, we wish all farmers a Happy Farmers Day, filled with recognition, gratitude, and the promise of a brighter future ahead.

Warm regards,

Hon Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore

NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman