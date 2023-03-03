Greater Accra RCC saves GHs1.5m due to Regional Independence Celebration

Mr. Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister has disclosed that hosting a consolidated Regional Independence Day instead of the usual detached District celebrations will help the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to save over GHS1.5 million.

Mr. Quartey said the directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to host regional celebrations instead of the known district ones was part of measures to cut down cost in the current economic hardship.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister said this on the first day of a three-day clean-up exercise under the Regional Coordinating Council’s (RCC) ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign.

The exercise aimed at making Tema shine to host the Greater Accra Regional 66th Independence Parade at the Tema Sports Stadium on March 6.

The Regional Minister commended the Chief Executive Officers, and Coordinating Directors of the 29 MMDAs in the region for complying with the directive and ensuring that activities towards the regional celebration was on-point.

He called on Ghanaians especially residents of the Region to continue to try to deepen the country’s democracy even as Ghana commemorated its independence and the 30th anniversary of the fourth republic.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, in a brief said a total of 24 compassion trucks, 650 personnel of the operation clean your frontage taskforce, as well as officers from the security agencies participated in the over five-hour exercise to ensure that Tema and its environs became clean.

Mr Ashitey said the clean-up exercise covered Tema Metro, Tema West Municipality, Ashaiman, and Kpone-Katamanso which were zoned into 14 parts, and two MMDCEs were assigned to each.

Meanwhile the exercise saw the commencement of towing of haulage trucks parked at the Tema motorway tollbooth which causes nuisance to drivers and other road users.

Gutters were desilted, streets, corners, markets, and the rest were also swept clean, while the compassion trucks promptly carry off the refuse from the places that have been cleaned.