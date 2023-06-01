Greater Accra Red Cross elects new executives

The Greater Accra region of the Ghana Red Cross Society has elected new executives with the call on members of the society to rally behind the executives to roll out new ideas, initiatives, programmes for smooth operations of the society.

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting, of which over two hundred members attended from all the districts across the region and voted massively for their respective candidates to stir the affairs of the Society.

The Chairman of the event, Mr. Solomon Gayoni Gbolo, who is the current Acting Secretary General of the GRCS at its headquarters urged members and volunteers of the society to be committed to duty saying the move forms part of the core values of the society.

He advised members to avoid internal conflicts and bury differences to help rebuild and rebrand the Society and explained that the gesture will attract the support from the donor community as well as corporate bodies.

“As a result of the challenges that confronted the Society, it is my fervent hope that the new management will collectively work together to bring sanity to help drive the operations of the Society after two years of inactive service”, he added.

Mr. Solomon Gbolo however called on the Greater Accra regional members to welcome the incoming executives and support them for the speedy growth and development of the society.

He therefore congratulated the newly elected executives and urged them to demonstrate professionalism at the highest level in every working endeavour.

The Chairman of the Regional Committee, Mr. Atsu Emmanuel expressed his profound gratitude for the successful elections and challenged the new executives to work up to expectation.

The Acting Regional Manager Dr. Kelvin Yeboah thanked the newly elected executives and also commended the media for their tireless effort on the coverage of the Society activities.

For his part, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Obuobi urged the executives to partner the media as part of the drive to enhance the channel of communications to its target audience and the country at large.

The newly elected management of the region are led by Dr. Kelvin Yeboah – Regional Manager and Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Atsu – Regional Committee Chairman, Mr. Eric Gregory Kwatia – Committee Vice Chairman, Mr. Kofi Obuobi – Public Relations Officer, Mr. Peter Rockson Dzogbenu – Legal Advisor, Mr. Abdul Rahaman Tagoe – Health advisor, Mr. Nicholas Amakye – Regional Youth Representative, Mr. Danso Bernard – The Regional Treasurer.

The following are the regional committee members of the region, Joseph Impram, Edmund Kyei Mireku, Clement Zormelu, Charles Tanko and Joshua Nortey.

Report by Ben LARYEA