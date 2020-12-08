Mr George Kwame Amoah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Electoral Commission, in the early hours of Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the just ended elections in the national capital, describing the exercise as very successful.

He attributed the success of the exercise to the adequate preparation put in place saying all the electoral officials were well trained and assigned to their various polling stations for a smooth exercise.

“There were pockets of issues, but on a whole the process was encouraging,” he said.

Mr Amoah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the end of the December 7 polls in Accra.

He said the Commission ensured that all the relevant electoral materials required at the polling stations were sent to the district offices in the region for a smooth exercise.

“I think everybody behaved well and responsibly by adhering to the rules and regulations governing the electoral processes”, he said.

He said most of the centres had more than three polling stations to facilitate the voting process devoid of congestion.

He said the Commission is determined and focused to deliver free, transparent and credible elections considering the limited time to conduct the register voter.

Mr Amoah commended all stakeholders, including the security personnel for their cooperation and timely intervention in responding to any indiscipline acts during the exercise in the Greater Accra Region.

He commended the electorates for adhering to the COVID-19 health protocols outlined by the Commission and the Ghana Health Service, stressing that all the polling stations had voters adhering to the wearing of nose mask, washing of hands under running water, use of sanitizers and other safety protocols.

The Greater Accra Region has 7,607 polling stations; with a voter population of over 3.5 million and 34 constituencies.