Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has called on the government to provide a framework for the timely resolution of boundary disputes among some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He said most of the administrative boundaries overlapped with traditional boundaries and if not settled, could cause dire consequences to the development of the region.

Nii Kinka Dowuona, who is the Paramount Chief of Osu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) donated assorted food items to the House at Dodowa to support the chiefs in the celebrations of their annual Homowo Festival.

He said the government’s effort in creating additional MMDAs has helped in facilitating the equitable distribution of resources, yet, the long existing issue of boundary disputes remained a thorny matter, which needed immediate redress.

“Traditional boundaries, which were demarcated by streams and rivers, had existed from time immemorial and it posed developmental challenges when it comes to collection of revenue, leasing of land and installation of chiefs,” he indicated.

The President, therefore, recommended the setting up of a committee by the RCC with representatives of the Regional House of Chiefs and the Electoral Commission to amicably resolve the boundary issue to forestall any unwanted situation.

Nii Kinka Dowuona expressed gratitude to the RCC for the donation.

Mr Ishmael Ashietey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister who presented the items thanked the members of the House for supporting the effort of President Akufo-Addo to develop the region.

He urged the House of Chiefs to make a conscious effort to document all traditional boundaries and assured that the Council would assist to resolve the issue to stimulate the development of the region.