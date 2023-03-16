Greater Accra Regional Football Association recruits new developmental coaches

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) has selected new developmental coaches for various districts in the region.

The new coaches include Joyce Aku Mens (Ga West and East), Joshua Adinorty Fantevi (Dangme), and Joseph Amoateng (Ga South and North). Asare Wilson (Tema and Ashaiman), among several others.

Mr. Samuel Aboabire, GARFA Chairman, congratulated the newly appointed coaches on their new roles and urged them to go out and recruit the finest of talents for the development of football in Ghana.

He encouraged them to work hand in hand with their respective district chairmen to achieve the collective interest of the association.

Alhaji Dauda Solomon Lutterodt, the Chairman of the Technical Directorate (GARFA), stated that the work of development coaches would be to identify and nurture the players until they are fully grown and matured.

He further stressed that their primary role would be to recruit raw talent for the region for further development.

Coach Burton Asare Wilson, who has served the region in the capacity of development coach, admonished the new coaches to maintain a good relationship with club owners and the parents of wards and players who are scouted.

He emphasised the need to keep data on their work, especially contacts of club owners and players, for efficient follow-up.

Coach Asare urged the coaches to exercise a high degree of diligence in their scouting activities and to acknowledge the team owners’ decisions.