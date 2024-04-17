Greater Accra Regional Peace Council Calls For Calm At Tema Newtown

The Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC) has noted with grave concern pockets of violence that characterized the ongoing celebration of the Kplejoo festival by the chiefs and people of Tema Newtown that has resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two people with three other persons currently hospitalized due to the confrontation between the youth of Tema Newtown and personnel of the Ghana Navy.

The GARPC wishes to commiserate with the families of the affected persons.

The Council calls for calm and restraint, which will allow all relevant stakeholders, including the Tema Traditional Council, youth groups, and Regional Security Council, to reach an amicable settlement on the matter.

The GARPC is aware of the efforts the government is making to address the issue so that life can return to normalcy in the area.

As a state institution mandated to prevent, manage, and resolve conflict, the GARPC wishes to assure all parties that it will facilitate a peaceful resolution to the conflict in consultation with all stakeholders. This can only be achieved in an atmosphere of calm. We reiterate that all parties involved in this dispute shall continue to exercise patience and avoid provocative speeches and actions that may aggravate the situation.

We also call on the media to be circumspect in their reportage to avoid escalation of the dispute.

Thank you and God bless our homeland Ghana.

SIGNED: RT. REV. SAMUEL KOFI OSABUTEYTHE GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL CHAIRMAN