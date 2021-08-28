Greater Accra Regional Referees Association Trains Young Assistant

As part of the catch them the young initiative rolled out by the President of Ghana Football Association Mr Kurt E.S Okraku, the Greater Accra regional referees Association has embarked on training young assistant referees by giving them skills and techniques of assistant referees.

The coordinator and Instructor for the greater Accra referees, Mr W.L Quaye who was in charge of the training at the Accra Sports Stadium said the motive behind the training of the young assistant referees was to equipped them with skills and techniques of the game.

“These young referees who are between the ages of 15-23 years will take up the mantle in the near future, so it’s important we give them the best training now”.

“The referees you see here are all from the Greater Accra region as we are all aware we started with the refereeing this week and today we are doing the practicals of assistant referees. So we will look at some few activities of an assistant referee”. He added