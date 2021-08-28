Greater Accra Secretary of Presiding members calls for healthy lifestyles

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, Secretary of the Greater Accra Presiding Members has appealed to his colleagues to check their lifestyles by eating the right food and exercising regularly to avoid dangerous diseases.

That, he said could minimize the risk of cardiovascular system against the coronavirus and other communicable diseases.

“Honourable members, let us choose the path of good health, by taking good decisions on quality food, regular exercise and enough rest. Life is about the decision or the choices we make to achieve results, either positive or negative.”

Mr Adjei made the appeal during the two-day annual conference of the Greater Accra Association of Presiding Members in Accra.

The conference brought together all the PMs of the region to deliberate on issues on security, sanitation, health, good governance and development.

It also served as a training ground for members to strategise towards the growth and development of the region.

Sanitation and waste management also formed an integral part of their conference.

Mr Adjei said decisions were relevant in every aspect of life adding: “The hardworking Regional Minster has taken a good decision to transform Greater Accra and today, we are seeing ood results. The decision we take today affects us tomorrow.

“If you take a decision to throw the safety protocols to the dogs, COVID-19 awaits you, if you take a decision to often take in too much sugary foods and fats, diabetes candida infection and other sicknesses await you.”

Mr Adjei encouraged his colleagues to engage in regular exercises, limit starchy foods and take in a lot of fruits to avoid some of the killer diseases that created negative health issues for people.

He commended the Ga people for their successful celebration of the annual Homowo festival and urged them to continue to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols of regular handwashing, regular use of hand sanitizers and continuous use of nosemasks.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Service at the office of Local government service called on the Presiding Members to be innovative towards the development of their Assemblies.