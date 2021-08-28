Greater Accra Treasurer of Presiding Members calls for truth at all times

Madam Emelia Agyemfra Donkor, Treasurer of the Greater Accra Association of Presiding Members has called on her colleagues to tell their people the truth if even it is bitter.

“As humans, it is not good for us to develop the habit of lying because one of the 10 commandments says.”Thou shall not lie”, but lying has become normal in our society in the name of political talk or propaganda to deceive others.”

Madam Agyemfra Donkor made this call during the two-day annual conference of Greater Accra annual conference of Presiding Members in Accra.

The conference brought together all the members in the Greater Accra Region who deliberated on environment, health, education and security.

They also strategised on how to bring more development to the Assemblies of the region.

The Treasurer added that both the holy Bible and holy Q’uran frowned on lies and told her colleagues that truth brought about loyalty, trustworthiness, sincerity, genuineness and honesty.

“Honourable members, please let us always speak the truth, stick to the truth and die with the truth.”

She said many marriages and relationships had collapsed due to lack of truth and therefore admonished her colleagues to be truth at all times in order not to lose the confidence their electorate reposed in them.