GREDA celebrates its 35th anniversary by honouring outstanding industry players

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) recognised some top players in the industry as it climaxed its 35th Anniversary with an awards and dinner night in Accra over the weekend.

Notable among the awardees was Lakeside Estates Limited, which took home a number of plaques, including the Green Awards and Overall Real Estate Company of the Year.

The Association also conferred the posthumous award of Housing Personality of the Year on the late Mr. Torgbor Mensah, for his outstanding role in the development of the Association.

It was an enthralling and reflective moment as distinguished industry players converged on the theme: “35 years of Successful Housing Through Stakeholder Collaboration”.

In his address, Mr Patrick Ebo Bonful, GREDA President, stressed the importance of various stakeholders in creating “sustainable and inclusive housing solutions.”

He called on the government, private institutions, and individuals to tap into their expertise, resources, and perspectives to help address housing challenges in the country.

Touching on progress made by the Association, Mr Bonful said the real estate sector, had contributed about GH¢ 11 billion to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product in 2020 compared with GH¢ 9 billion recorded in 2019.

He, however, described the indicator as a “notable reduction” from the 44 percent growth witnessed between 2018 and 2019.”

Emphasing the role of partnerships, he said collaborations in the sector should be built on trust, effective communication, and strong leadership.

He again urged non-profit organisations to “contribute their experience and collaborate with real estate developers to access grants for social housing or subsidised housing.”

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing, encouraged GREDA leadership to continue to deliver on its mission.

He commended GREDA’s contribution to the real estate industry, saying the Association “has not only built structures but has laid a foundation for vibrant thriving communities.”

“GREDA is poised to addressing the evolving needs of our society. Affordable Housing, Urban Planning, and integration of technical advancement are at the forefront of this mission…It is my hope that GREDA will continue to be driving force in creating not just houses but homes where families flourish and communities thrive,” he said.

Mr Asenso-Boakye highlighted government initiatives aimed at addressing housing challenges in the country, including efforts to establish the Ghana Housing Authority, review of the Rent Act, and introduction of the National Rental Assistance Scheme.

He said feasibility studies were on-going for the construction of a 6000-housing unit at Dedesua in the Ashanti Region, under the Revised National Affordable Housing Programme.

The Minister urged individuals to take advantage of the National Rental Assistance Scheme which aims to ease rent financing burden on citizens.

Republic Bank was adjudged Best in Mortgage Finance while Interplast Limited was named Best in Plastic Building Materials.

Other award winners included: Tropical Cables (Electrical Cables Manufacturing) Somotex Ghana (Best in Electric Material) Regimanuel Gray Limited (Best in Exterior Works Landscaping) West Africa Hardware and Decor Limited (Best in Tererrior Deco) Sethi Brothers (Best in Steel Products).