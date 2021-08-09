Greece to Pay US$7,000 in Compensation to Households Hit by Wildfires

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras unveiled on Monday compensation and other relief measures for those whose property was damaged by recent wildfires.

“We are planning to divert funds to the Ministry of Interior, so each household can directly receive 600 euros and up to 6,000 euros [$7,058] to each household to replace its [damaged] household goods,” Staikouras told the Greek ERT broadcaster.

The ministry is also preparing a set of other relief measures to help households and businesses affected by the wildfires. The first step Greek services will take in their relief efforts is detailed documentation of every house and business that was damaged by the fires. After this accounting is completed, a set of relief measures will be implemented, which include compensation for damages, grants for affected businesses, and freezing of tax and debt payments for businesses damaged by the fire, according to the minister.

Greece has been struggling with severe wildfires throughout the country for more than a week. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection of the country is estimating that in just one of those fires, in Varibobi district of Athens, more than 76 houses and 27 business were severely damaged and 82 vehicles completely destroyed. The Civil Protection Authority is still documenting the damages in various locations of the country, where more than 460,000 acres burned.