Greece to Sign New 5-Years Defense Agreement With US – Prime Minister

A new defense agreement between Greece and the United States will be signed for a five-year term, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

“The information is accurate. We are discussing the extension of a defense cooperation agreement for up to five years so that we will not have to ratify it annually. This will allow both sides to plan better,” Mitsotakis said during a press conference in Thessaloniki.

The defense deal the two countries have at the moment requires to be extended annually.